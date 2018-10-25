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Indicators

XCCI_Candle_Vol_Zer - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XCCI_Candle_Vol_Zer.mq5 (36.45 KB) view
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XCCI_Candle_Vol indicator showing a breakthrough of its zero line using candles, color labels and audio signals.

input uint                SignTotal=3;              // Number of audio signals when a candle breaks through zero
input uint                SignalBar=1;              // bar number to receive the zero breakthrough signal

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. XCCI_Candle_Vol_Zer

Fig. 1. XCCI_Candle_Vol_Zer

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21954

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