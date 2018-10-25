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Indicators

Mogalef - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Mogalef.mq5 (12.11 KB) view
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Mogalef Bands developed by Eric Lefort consist of three lines: central (theoretical middle of the trading corridor, i.e. weighted average price level, lower (the same, but at the lowest prices), and the upper line (built by the maximum prices). Thus, a trading corridor is formed.

The author believes that in most cases, the price tends to return back to the corridor after leaving it. Then it heads to the central line.

Unlike the author's calculation, the upper and lower lines of the corridor are calculated using the standard deviation.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Linear regression period - linear regression period for calculating the central line of the channel
  • Standard deviation period - standard deviation period for calculating extreme channel lines
  • Multiplier - multiplier for calculating the channel width

Calculation:

Central = LinearReg((Open+High+Low+(2*Close))/5)
Top Band = Central + Multiplier * Deviation
Bottom Band = Central - Multiplier * Deviation

where:

Deviation = StdDev(Close,Standard deviation period,SMA)
  • If Central < PrevTop && Central > PrevBottom

Top     = PrevTop
Central = PrevCentral
Bottom  = PrevBottom


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22089

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