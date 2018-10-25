CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Pro_Go - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6711
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Pro_Go.mq5 (15.06 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Larry Williams' Pro-Go oscillator is intended for daily charts and can be used to detect discrepancies between actions of professional players directed at raising/lowering rates and price. In general, if Professional line is below Public one, it is a buy signal.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22091

XCCI_Candle_Vol_Zer XCCI_Candle_Vol_Zer

XCCI_Candle_Vol indicator showing a breakthrough of its zero line using candles, color labels and audio signals

XCCI_Candle_Vol_Zer_HTF XCCI_Candle_Vol_Zer_HTF

XCCI_Candle_Vol_Zer indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters

Power_Measure Power_Measure

Power measure indicator

Mogalef Mogalef

Mogalef Bands indicator