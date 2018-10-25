Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Pro_Go - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6711
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Larry Williams' Pro-Go oscillator is intended for daily charts and can be used to detect discrepancies between actions of professional players directed at raising/lowering rates and price. In general, if Professional line is below Public one, it is a buy signal.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22091
XCCI_Candle_Vol_Zer
XCCI_Candle_Vol indicator showing a breakthrough of its zero line using candles, color labels and audio signalsXCCI_Candle_Vol_Zer_HTF
XCCI_Candle_Vol_Zer indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters
Power_Measure
Power measure indicatorMogalef
Mogalef Bands indicator