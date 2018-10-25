The author of the idea - Scriptor

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA checks entry opportunities only when a new bar appears, while trailing works on each tick. When checking a signal, there is another verification apart from comparing the values of the main and signal line on the current and previous bar: the main line value is converted into points and compared to the MACD open level parameter. When a BUY open signal arrives, close SELL positions, and vice versa.

Open signals

BUY:

bool open_buy_signal=(main[0]<0 && main[0]>signal[0] && main[1]<signal[1] && MathAbs (main[0])>(MACDOpenLevel*m_symbol.Point()));

SELL:

bool open_sell_signal=(main[ 0 ]> 0 && main[ 0 ]<signal[ 0 ] && main[ 1 ]>signal[ 1 ] && MathAbs (main[ 0 ])>(MACDOpenLevel*m_symbol. Point ()));





EURUSD, M15





USDJPY, M15:



