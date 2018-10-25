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Sensitive - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea - Scriptor
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The EA checks entry opportunities only when a new bar appears, while trailing works on each tick. When checking a signal, there is another verification apart from comparing the values of the main and signal line on the current and previous bar: the main line value is converted into points and compared to the MACD open level parameter. When a BUY open signal arrives, close SELL positions, and vice versa.
Open signals
BUY:
bool open_buy_signal=(main[0]<0 && main[0]>signal[0] && main[1]<signal[1] && MathAbs(main[0])>(MACDOpenLevel*m_symbol.Point()));
SELL:
bool open_sell_signal=(main[0]>0 && main[0]<signal[0] && main[1]>signal[1] && MathAbs(main[0])>(MACDOpenLevel*m_symbol.Point()));
EURUSD, M15
USDJPY, M15:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22087
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