CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Sensitive - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
3752
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Sensitive.mq5 (40.72 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The author of the idea - Scriptor

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA checks entry opportunities only when a new bar appears, while trailing works on each tick. When checking a signal, there is another verification apart from comparing the values of the main and signal line on the current and previous bar: the main line value is converted into points and compared to the MACD open level parameter. When a BUY open signal arrives, close SELL positions, and vice versa.

Open signals

BUY: 

   bool open_buy_signal=(main[0]<0 && main[0]>signal[0] && main[1]<signal[1] &&  
                          MathAbs(main[0])>(MACDOpenLevel*m_symbol.Point()));

SELL:

   bool open_sell_signal=(main[0]>0 && main[0]<signal[0] && main[1]>signal[1] && 
                          MathAbs(main[0])>(MACDOpenLevel*m_symbol.Point()));


EURUSD, M15

Sensitive EURUSD

USDJPY, M15:

Sensitive USDJPY

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22087

Mogalef Mogalef

Mogalef Bands indicator

Power_Measure Power_Measure

Power measure indicator

Proffessor v3 Proffessor v3

Grid of pending orders. The EA applies iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX) indicator.

Modified_Advance_Decline_Line Modified_Advance_Decline_Line

Modified Advance Decline line indicator