Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol_Direct - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3509
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol indicator shows direction of the histogram bars movement using colored icons on these bars.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol_Direct
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22066
The library allows receiving a magic number bound to three elements: symbol name, timeframe and prefix index.Money-Meter
The indicator measures money on a chart.
The Expert Advisor based on BrainTrend1Sig indicatorHans_Indicator_x22_Cloud_Heo
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with eleven corridors, middle line and background color filling that features the ratio of changing the step of corridor borders expansion