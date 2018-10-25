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Indicators

Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud_Heo - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with eleven corridors, middle line and background color filling that features the ratio of changing the step of corridor borders expansion (by default, it is equal to half the golden ratio). A formed corridor is equal to four hours, while the corridor expansion is equal to sixteen hours.

//+-----------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS             |
//+-----------------------------------------+
input uint LocalTimeZone=0;         // start hour of the original corridor calculation
input uint DestTimeZone=4;          // corridor shift to the left in bars
input uint PipsForEntryStep=50;     // step of boundaries expansion of each formed corridor in points
input double Kf=1.309;              // step change ratio (by default, half the golden ratio)
input int  Shift=0;                 // Horizontal indicator shift in bars

Fig. 1. Hans_Indicator_x22_Heo

Fig. 1. Hans_Indicator_x22_Heo

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22051

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The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with eleven corridors, middle line and background color filling