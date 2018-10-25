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Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud_Heo - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with eleven corridors, middle line and background color filling that features the ratio of changing the step of corridor borders expansion (by default, it is equal to half the golden ratio). A formed corridor is equal to four hours, while the corridor expansion is equal to sixteen hours.
//+-----------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-----------------------------------------+ input uint LocalTimeZone=0; // start hour of the original corridor calculation input uint DestTimeZone=4; // corridor shift to the left in bars input uint PipsForEntryStep=50; // step of boundaries expansion of each formed corridor in points input double Kf=1.309; // step change ratio (by default, half the golden ratio) input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
Fig. 1. Hans_Indicator_x22_Heo
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22051
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The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with eleven corridors, middle line and background color filling