The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with eleven corridors, middle line and background color filling that features the ratio of changing the step of corridor borders expansion (by default, it is equal to half the golden ratio). A formed corridor is equal to four hours, while the corridor expansion is equal to sixteen hours.

input uint LocalTimeZone= 0 ; input uint DestTimeZone= 4 ; input uint PipsForEntryStep= 50 ; input double Kf= 1.309 ; input int Shift= 0 ;





Fig. 1. Hans_Indicator_x22_Heo