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Indicators

XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3309
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol.mq5 (28.03 KB) view
XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol_HTF.mq5 (27.38 KB) view
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XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol_HTF

Fig. 1. XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22048

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