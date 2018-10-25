Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Hans_Indicator_x22 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3605
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author: Shimodax
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with eleven corridors. A formed corridor is equal to four hours, while the corridor expansion is equal to sixteen hours.
//+-----------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-----------------------------------------+ input uint LocalTimeZone=0; // start hour of the original corridor calculation input uint DestTimeZone=4; // corridor shift to the left in bars input uint PipsForEntryStep=50; // step of boundaries expansion of each formed corridor in points input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
Fig. 1. Hans_Indicator_x22
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22046
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with eleven corridors, middle line and background color fillingXDeMarker_Histogram_Vol_HTF
XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with background color filling and the corridor's middle lineHans_Indicator_x8
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with five corridors A formed corridor is equal to four hours, while the corridor expansion is equal to sixteen hours.