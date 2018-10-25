Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
JS MA SAR Trades - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6254
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The author of the idea: JS_Sergey
MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn
ZigZag, Parabolic Sar and two Moving Averages are applied.
BUY open signal
Zigzag Low 0 bottom should be higher than Zigzag Low 1 bottom, Moving Average Fast should be higher than Moving Average Slow, close price should exceed Parabolic Sar indicator:
BUY close signal
Moving Averages are not used here. Zigzag Low 0 bottom should be higher than Zigzag Low 1 bottom, while close price should be below Parabolic Sar indicator:
SELL open signal
Zigzag High 0 top should be lower than Zigzag High 1, Moving Average Fast should be lower than Moving Average Slow, while close price should be below Parabolic Sar indicator.
SELL close signal
Moving Average are not used in a SELL close signal. Zigzag High 0 top should be lower than Zigzag High 1 top, while close price should be above Parabolic Sar indicator.
If we need to open and close positions by trading signals only within a certain working time interval, set the Use start and end hours flag to 'true', while use the Start hour and End hour parameters to set the working time interval.
EURUSD M15
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22024
The channel formed on an open price of an hour set in the settingsFT_CCI
The Expert Advisor based on iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) indicator.
Analyzing the price channel (iHighest, iLowest) for a certain period of bars.Hans_Indicator_x4
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with two corridors