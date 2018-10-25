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JS MA SAR Trades - expert for MetaTrader 5

JS_Sergey | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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6254
Rating:
(15)
Published:
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The author of the ideaJS_Sergey

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

ZigZag, Parabolic Sar and two Moving Averages are applied.

BUY open signal

Zigzag Low 0 bottom should be higher than Zigzag Low 1 bottom, Moving Average Fast should be higher than Moving Average Slow, close price should exceed Parabolic Sar indicator: 

JS MA SAR Trades Open buy signal

BUY close signal

Moving Averages are not used here. Zigzag Low 0 bottom should be higher than Zigzag Low 1 bottom, while close price should be below Parabolic Sar indicator: 

JS MA SAR Trades Close buy signal


SELL open signal

Zigzag High 0 top should be lower than Zigzag High 1Moving Average Fast should be lower than Moving Average Slow, while close price should be below Parabolic Sar indicator.


SELL close signal

Moving Average are not used in a SELL close signal. Zigzag High 0 top should be lower than Zigzag High 1 top, while close price should be above Parabolic Sar indicator.


If we need to open and close positions by trading signals only within a certain working time interval, set the Use start and end hours flag to 'true', while use the Start hour and End hour parameters to set the working time interval.


EURUSD M15

JS MA SAR Trades


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22024

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