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Daydream - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: Scriptor
MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn
The EA searches for the minimum and maximum price for Channel bars starting with bar #1. If the Close price of bar #0 is less than the minimum price, open BUY position, if Close price of bar #0 exceeds the maximum price, open SELL.
Take profit (Virtual Take Profit) is virtual here - positions are closed at the market price when reaching a virtual take profit.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22021
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