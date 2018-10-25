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Daydream - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4716
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Daydream.mq5 (30.36 KB) view
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The author of the ideaScriptor

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn


The EA searches for the minimum and maximum price for Channel bars starting with bar #1. If the Close price of bar #0 is less than the minimum price, open BUY position, if Close price of bar #0 exceeds the maximum price, open SELL.

Take profit (Virtual Take Profit) is virtual here - positions are closed at the market price when reaching a virtual take profit.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22021

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