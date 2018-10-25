The author of the idea: Scriptor

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn





The EA searches for the minimum and maximum price for Channel bars starting with bar #1. If the Close price of bar #0 is less than the minimum price, open BUY position, if Close price of bar #0 exceeds the maximum price, open SELL.

Take profit (Virtual Take Profit) is virtual here - positions are closed at the market price when reaching a virtual take profit.



