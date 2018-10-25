Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Hans_Indicator_x4 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4033
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author: Shimodax
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with two corridors. A formed corridor is equal to four hours, while the corridor expansion is equal to sixteen hours.
//+-----------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-----------------------------------------+ input uint LocalTimeZone=0; // start hour of the original corridor calculation input uint DestTimeZone=4; // corridor shift to the left in bars input uint PipsForEntry1=100; // expanding the boundaries of the first formed corridor in points input uint PipsForEntry2=200; // expanding the boundaries of the second formed corridor in points input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
Fig. 1. Hans_Indicator_x4
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22018
Daydream
Analyzing the price channel (iHighest, iLowest) for a certain period of bars.JS MA SAR Trades
The Expert Advisor based on ZigZag.
DeMarker_Histogram_Vol_HTF
DeMarker_Histogram_Vol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parametersMySystem
The Expert Advisor based on iBullsPower (Bulls Power) and iBearsPower (Bears Power) indicators.