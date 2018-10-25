CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

SSL_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5503
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
SSL_NRTR.mq5 (15.04 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author: SSL_NRTR

NRTR type trend indicator based on exiting the channel formed by averaging High and Low of the price series. Apart from usual growth (green-pale green) and fall (red-pink) labels, it also features a flat signal (yellow).

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The detailed description of the classes is available in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig. 1. SSL_NRTR

Fig. 1. SSL_NRTR

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22000

TP SL Trailing TP SL Trailing

Stop loss and take profit initial setting. Trailing.

XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol

DeMarker_Histogram_Vol indicator with additional averaging of the resulting histogram

Exp_TrendManager_Tm_Plus Exp_TrendManager_Tm_Plus

The trading system based on TrendManager indicator signals with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time

Iin_MA_Signal_Candle Iin_MA_Signal_Candle

Iin_MA_Signal indicator displaying the current trend using candles color