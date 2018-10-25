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SSL_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: SSL_NRTR
NRTR type trend indicator based on exiting the channel formed by averaging High and Low of the price series. Apart from usual growth (green-pale green) and fall (red-pink) labels, it also features a flat signal (yellow).
The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The detailed description of the classes is available in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig. 1. SSL_NRTR
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22000
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