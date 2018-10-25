Real author: SSL_NRTR

NRTR type trend indicator based on exiting the channel formed by averaging High and Low of the price series. Apart from usual growth (green-pale green) and fall (red-pink) labels, it also features a flat signal (yellow).

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The detailed description of the classes is available in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.





Fig. 1. SSL_NRTR

