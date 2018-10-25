The trading system based on TrendManager indicator signals with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time. The trade signal is formed when a bar is closing if the color of the indicator bar has changed or it has appeared after an absence. Once position holding time exceeds a preset fixed limit, the position will be closed immediately:

input bool TimeTrade= true ; input uint nTime=1 2000 ;

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled TrendManager.ex5 indicator file should be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Note that library file TradeAlgorithms.mqh is designed for using EAs with the brokers that offer a nonzero spread and a possibility to set Stop Loss and Take Profit simultaneously with opening a position. You can download the other versions of this library at Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters with stops have been used during tests shown below.





Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for GBPJPY H4 over the year 2017:





Fig. 2. Test results chart