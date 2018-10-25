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Exp_TrendManager_Tm_Plus - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Exp_TrendManager_Tm_Plus.mq5 (19.96 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (236.36 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
TrendManager.mq5 (14.55 KB) view
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The trading system based on TrendManager indicator signals with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time. The trade signal is formed when a bar is closing if the color of the indicator bar has changed or it has appeared after an absence. Once position holding time exceeds a preset fixed limit, the position will be closed immediately:

input bool   TimeTrade=true;      //Enabling position exit by time
input uint   nTime=12000;         //Open position holding time in minutes

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled TrendManager.ex5 indicator file should be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Note that library file TradeAlgorithms.mqh is designed for using EAs with the brokers that offer a nonzero spread and a possibility to set Stop Loss and Take Profit simultaneously with opening a position. You can download the other versions of this library at Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters with stops have been used during tests shown below.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for GBPJPY H4 over the year 2017:

Fig. 2. Test results chart

Fig. 2. Test results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21998

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