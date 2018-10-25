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Iin_MA_Signal_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Iin Zulkarnainn
Iin_MA_Signal indicator displaying the current trend using candles color.
Fig. 1. Iin_MA_Signal_Candle
Fig. 2. Iin_MA_Signal_Candle and Iin_MA_Signal
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21994
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