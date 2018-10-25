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Indicators

Iin_MA_Signal_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: Iin Zulkarnainn

Iin_MA_Signal indicator displaying the current trend using candles color.

Fig. 1. Iin_MA_Signal_Candle

Fig. 1. Iin_MA_Signal_Candle

Fig. 2. Iin_MA_Signal_Candle and Iin_MA_Signal

Fig. 2. Iin_MA_Signal_Candle and Iin_MA_Signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21994

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