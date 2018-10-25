The trading system based on the signals of the XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator. Trading signals are formed when a bar closes if the histogram direction has changed (which is displayed by five-pointed starts changing their color).

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct.ex5 indicator file should be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters without stops have been used during tests shown below.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

GBPUSD H2 testing results over the year of 2017:

Fig. 2. Test results chart