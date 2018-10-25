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Indicators

XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct.mq5 (30.99 KB) view
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XRSI_Histogram_Vol indicator shows direction of the histogram bars movement using colored icons on these bars.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct

Fig. 1. XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21919

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