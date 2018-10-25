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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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XRSI_Histogram_Vol indicator shows direction of the histogram bars movement using colored icons on these bars.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21919
RenkoChart
Renko charts on custom symbolsXCCI_Histogram_Vol_Direct
XCCI_Histogram_Vol indicator shows direction of the histogram bars movement using colored icons on these bars
CCI_Candle_Vol
CCI_Histogram_Vol indicator in the candlestick formRSI_Candle_Vol
RSI_Histogram_Vol indicator in the candlestick form