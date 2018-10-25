Iin_MA_Signal_NRTR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

For the indicator to operate, the Iin_MA_Signal_NRTR.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.





Fig. 1. Iin_MA_Signal_NRTR_HTF