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ssb5_123 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea — Yury Reshetov
mq5 code author — barabashkakvn
Obtaining trading signals.
Indicators (iMA (Moving Average, MA), iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD), iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator), iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA) and iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO)) are surveyed in a strict sequence: confirmation from all indicators is necessary for a positive signal. If the confirmation chain lacks confirmation even from a single indicator, the entire signal is sorted out.
The EA works only when a new bar appears, so it can be optimized in the "OHLC" ticks generation mode.
EURUSD, H1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21937
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