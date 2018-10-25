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ssb5_123 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Reshetov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4654
Rating:
(18)
Published:
ssb5_123.mq5 (39.18 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Author of the idea — Yury Reshetov

mq5 code author — barabashkakvn

Obtaining trading signals.

Indicators (iMA (Moving Average, MA), iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD), iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator), iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA) and iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO)) are surveyed in a strict sequence: confirmation from all indicators is necessary for a positive signal. If the confirmation chain lacks confirmation even from a single indicator, the entire signal is sorted out.

The EA works only when a new bar appears, so it can be optimized in the "OHLC" ticks generation mode.

EURUSD, H1:

ssb5_123

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21937

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