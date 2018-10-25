Author of the idea — Yury Reshetov

mq5 code author — barabashkakvn

Obtaining trading signals.

Indicators (iMA (Moving Average, MA), iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD), iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator), iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA) and iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO)) are surveyed in a strict sequence: confirmation from all indicators is necessary for a positive signal. If the confirmation chain lacks confirmation even from a single indicator, the entire signal is sorted out.

The EA works only when a new bar appears, so it can be optimized in the "OHLC" ticks generation mode.

EURUSD, H1:



