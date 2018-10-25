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TrendManager_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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TrendManager indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the TrendManager.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. TrendManager_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21934
Defining a signal based on several indicators: iMA (Moving Average, MA), iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD), iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator), iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA) and iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO). The indicators are surveyed in a certain sequence.Pending orders by time 2
The Expert Advisor sets pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop order at a specified time.
EA based on FlatTrend indicator. You can also include working time.FlatTrend
Flat/trend indicator.