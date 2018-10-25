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Indicators

TrendManager_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5294
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Published:
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
TrendManager.mq5 (16.18 KB) view
TrendManager_HTF.mq5 (23.47 KB) view
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TrendManager indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the TrendManager.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. TrendManager_HTF

Fig. 1. TrendManager_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21934

ssb5_123 ssb5_123

Defining a signal based on several indicators: iMA (Moving Average, MA), iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD), iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator), iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA) and iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO). The indicators are surveyed in a certain sequence.

Pending orders by time 2 Pending orders by time 2

The Expert Advisor sets pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop order at a specified time.

Flat Trend EA Flat Trend EA

EA based on FlatTrend indicator. You can also include working time.

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Flat/trend indicator.