CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Pending orders by time 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6903
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Modification of the Pending orders by time EA: now you can set either a permanent (Lots > 0 and Risk ==0) or dynamic lot (Lots == 0 and Risk > 0). Added trailing.

The Expert Advisor works with pending orders: it sets Buy Stop and Sell Stop at the specified time. Pending orders are set with the Stop Loss. The EA uses virtual Take Profit, i.e. it monitors open positions, and when the current position profit reaches Take Profit, the EA closes it by market.

Operation features:

  • The Expert Advisor works on timeframe BELOW "H1".
  • For example, if the Expert Advisor works on the M15 timeframe, the EA will place pending orders four times within one hour: at [hour]:00 minutes, at [hour]:15, at [hour]:30 and at [hour]:45.

Result on EURUSD, H30

Pending orders by time 2

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21939

Cronex DeMarker Cronex DeMarker

iDeMarker (DeMarker, DeM) indicator averaging using MovingAverages.mqh

Exp_XCCI_Histogram_Vol Exp_XCCI_Histogram_Vol

The trading system based on XCCI_Histogram_Vol indicator signals

ssb5_123 ssb5_123

Defining a signal based on several indicators: iMA (Moving Average, MA), iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD), iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator), iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA) and iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO). The indicators are surveyed in a certain sequence.

TrendManager_HTF TrendManager_HTF

TrendManager indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters