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Indicators

Cronex DeMarker - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Cronex | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4903
Rating:
(10)
Published:
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The author of the ideaSergey Kazachenko

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

iDeMarker (DeMarker, DeM) indicator averaging using MovingAverages.mqh

Cronex DeMarker

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21948

Exp_XCCI_Histogram_Vol Exp_XCCI_Histogram_Vol

The trading system based on XCCI_Histogram_Vol indicator signals

Exp_XRSI_Histogram_Vol Exp_XRSI_Histogram_Vol

The trading system based on the signals of the XRSI_Histogram_Vol indicator

Pending orders by time 2 Pending orders by time 2

The Expert Advisor sets pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop order at a specified time.

ssb5_123 ssb5_123

Defining a signal based on several indicators: iMA (Moving Average, MA), iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD), iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator), iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA) and iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO). The indicators are surveyed in a certain sequence.