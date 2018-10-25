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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Cronex DeMarker - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- Published:
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The author of the idea: Sergey Kazachenko
MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn
iDeMarker (DeMarker, DeM) indicator averaging using MovingAverages.mqh
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21948
Exp_XCCI_Histogram_Vol
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The trading system based on the signals of the XRSI_Histogram_Vol indicator
Pending orders by time 2
The Expert Advisor sets pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop order at a specified time.ssb5_123
Defining a signal based on several indicators: iMA (Moving Average, MA), iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD), iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator), iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA) and iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO). The indicators are surveyed in a certain sequence.