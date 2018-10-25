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Flat Trend EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 7354
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- Published:
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The author of the idea: Scriptor
MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn
The EA uses the FlatTrend indicator:
The indicator defines the market state: flat or trend.
Interpretation of the histogram color buffers when setting "signal timeframe" PERIOD_CURRENT:
If Use hour flag is enabled - from Start Hour to End Hour on the bar #Current bar, the FlatTrend is surveyed. If a signal is present, open Buy or Sell. Set a stop loss (only if Stop Loss is not "0.0") and a take profit (only if Take Profit is not "0.0").
Trailing is activated if Trailing Stop is not "0.0".
Test on EURUSD, M15 with these parameters:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21929
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