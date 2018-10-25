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Flat Trend EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7354
Rating:
(15)
Published:
\MQL5\Experts\
Flat Trend EA.mq5 (40.05 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
FlatTrend.mq5 (25.03 KB) view
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The author of the ideaScriptor

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The EA uses the FlatTrend indicator:

The indicator defines the market state: flat or trend.

Interpretation of the histogram color buffers when setting "signal timeframe" PERIOD_CURRENT:

FlatTrend

If Use hour flag is enabled - from Start Hour to End Hour on the bar #Current bar, the FlatTrend is surveyed. If a signal is present, open Buy or Sell. Set a stop loss (only if Stop Loss is not "0.0") and a take profit (only if Take Profit is not "0.0").

Trailing is activated if Trailing Stop is not "0.0".

Test on EURUSD, M15 with these parameters:

Flat Trend EA Optimization


Flat Trend EA


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21929

TrendManager_HTF TrendManager_HTF

TrendManager indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters

ssb5_123 ssb5_123

Defining a signal based on several indicators: iMA (Moving Average, MA), iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD), iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator), iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA) and iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO). The indicators are surveyed in a certain sequence.

FlatTrend FlatTrend

Flat/trend indicator.

XRSI_Candle_Vol XRSI_Candle_Vol

RSI_Candle_Vol indicator with additional averaging of the resulting candles