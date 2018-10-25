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Indicators

FlatTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
9430
Rating:
(17)
Published:
FlatTrend.mq5 (25.03 KB) view
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The author of the ideaScriptor

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The indicator defines the market state: flat or trend.

Interpretation of the histogram color buffers when setting "signal timeframe" PERIOD_CURRENT:

FlatTrend


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21926

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