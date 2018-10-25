RSI_Candle_Vol indicator with additional averaging of the resulting candles. A similar averaging is applied to dynamic overbought/oversold levels as well.

input uint RSIPeriod= 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType= VOLUME_TICK ; input int HighLevel=+ 7 ; input int LowLevel=- 7 ; input uint Gap= 10 ; input Smooth_Method MA_SMethod=MODE_T3; input uint MA_Length= 12 ; input int MA_Phase= 15 ; input int Shift= 0 ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".





Fig. 1. XRSI_Candle_Vol