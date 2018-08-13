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Indicators

ATR adaptive double smoothed EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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There a lot of ways how some indicators can be made adaptive instead of calculating fixed periods

One, less known method, is to use normalized ATR (Average True Range) for making the calculation adaptive. And since double smoothed EMA (Double smoothed Exponential Moving Average - originally published here : Double Smoothed EMA) is a a good candidate for being adaptive (it allows fractional periods for calculation) and since it is known for producing smoothe results without adding lag, here is double smoothed EMA that is using ATR for adaptive double smoothed EMA calculations


Average penetration histogram Average penetration histogram

Average penetration histogram

Average penetration bars Average penetration bars

Average Penetration indicator displayed as bars.

Average of median Average of median

Average of median price

Average penetration Average penetration

Average penetration