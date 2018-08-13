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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ATR adaptive double smoothed EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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There a lot of ways how some indicators can be made adaptive instead of calculating fixed periods
One, less known method, is to use normalized ATR (Average True Range) for making the calculation adaptive. And since double smoothed EMA (Double smoothed Exponential Moving Average - originally published here : Double Smoothed EMA) is a a good candidate for being adaptive (it allows fractional periods for calculation) and since it is known for producing smoothe results without adding lag, here is double smoothed EMA that is using ATR for adaptive double smoothed EMA calculations
Average penetration histogram
Average penetration histogramAverage penetration bars
Average Penetration indicator displayed as bars.
Average of median
Average of median priceAverage penetration
Average penetration