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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Average penetration - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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As described by Markos Katsanos and his article in the June 2018 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities magazine.
Additional choice of what is used for penetration criteria (in original only close price is used, in this version you can chose to use high/low instead too). Also, instead of using only simple moving average for averaging, it can be done using one of the 4 averages types:
- Simple Moving Average
- Exponential Moving Average
- Smoothed Moving Average
- Linear Weighted Moving Average
Average of median
Average of median priceATR adaptive double smoothed EMA
ATR adaptive double smoothed EMA
Deviation scaled MA MACD
Deviation scaled MA MACDDeviation scaled MA crosses
Deviation scaled MA crosses