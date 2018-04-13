In his article "Trading With An Adaptive Price Zone", Lee Leibfarth uses an interesting variation of EMA.

Even though the author of the article did not use that name, due to the nature of how the indicator is calculated, we are going to use the "double smoothed EMA". Unlike the similar attempts of smoothing existing indicators, this indicator is not lagging when compared to "regular" EMA. Quite the opposite: even though it is significantly smoother, it is leading when we compare it to "regular" EMA. So, whenever a smoothness and speed of reaction to market changes is required from a filter/average, double smoothed EMA is a good candidate to do the job.