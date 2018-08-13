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Indicators

Average of median - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Views:
4944
Rating:
(12)
Published:
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Average that uses median price instead of using "simple" price

Average methods that can be used in this indicator are :

  • simple moving average
  • exponential moving average
  • smoothed moving average
  • linear weighted moving average

More information on how median price is calculated you can find here : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Median



ATR adaptive double smoothed EMA ATR adaptive double smoothed EMA

ATR adaptive double smoothed EMA

Average penetration histogram Average penetration histogram

Average penetration histogram

Average penetration Average penetration

Average penetration

Deviation scaled MA MACD Deviation scaled MA MACD

Deviation scaled MA MACD