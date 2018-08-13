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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Average of median - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Average that uses median price instead of using "simple" price
Average methods that can be used in this indicator are :
- simple moving average
- exponential moving average
- smoothed moving average
- linear weighted moving average
More information on how median price is calculated you can find here : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Median
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Deviation scaled MA MACD