CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_i-AnyRangeCldTail_System_Tm_Plus - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3598
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (236.36 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
i-AnyRangeCldTail_System.mq5 (35.93 KB) view
Exp_i-AnyRangeCldTail_System_Tm_Plus.mq5 (14.87 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The trading system based on i-AnyRangeCldTail_System indicator signals with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a channel breakthrough. Once position holding time exceeds a preset fixed limit, the position will be closed immediately:

input bool   TimeTrade=true;      //Enabling position exit by time
input uint   nTime=1500;          //Open position holding time in minutes

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file i-AnyRangeCldTail_System.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

The EA works on timeframes not higher than M30:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpInd_Timeframe=PERIOD_M30;//i-AnyRangeCldTail_System indicator timeframe

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for USDJPY M30 over the year 2017:

Fig. 2. Test results chart

Fig. 2. Test results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21861

Iin_MA_Signal Iin_MA_Signal

A semaphore signal indicator that uses crossings of two Moving Averages

XCCI_Histogram_Vol XCCI_Histogram_Vol

CCI_Histogram_Vol indicator with additional averaging of the resulting histogram

CCI_Histogram_Vol_HTF CCI_Histogram_Vol_HTF

CCI_Histogram_Vol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters

DoubleToText DoubleToText

Converts a number to a text.