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Exp_i-AnyRangeCldTail_System_Tm_Plus - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The trading system based on i-AnyRangeCldTail_System indicator signals with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a channel breakthrough. Once position holding time exceeds a preset fixed limit, the position will be closed immediately:
input bool TimeTrade=true; //Enabling position exit by time input uint nTime=1500; //Open position holding time in minutes
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file i-AnyRangeCldTail_System.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
The EA works on timeframes not higher than M30:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpInd_Timeframe=PERIOD_M30;//i-AnyRangeCldTail_System indicator timeframe
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for USDJPY M30 over the year 2017:
Fig. 2. Test results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21861
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