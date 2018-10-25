The trading system based on i-AnyRangeCldTail_System indicator signals with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a channel breakthrough. Once position holding time exceeds a preset fixed limit, the position will be closed immediately:

input bool TimeTrade= true ; input uint nTime=1500;

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file i-AnyRangeCldTail_System.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

The EA works on timeframes not higher than M30:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpInd_Timeframe= PERIOD_M30 ;

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below.





Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for USDJPY M30 over the year 2017:

Fig. 2. Test results chart