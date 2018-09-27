The Trend Risk indicator finds trendy parts of the price movement and indicates the trend presence by a value in the buffer.

Can be used for flat trading - to disable trading when there is a possibility of price exiting the channel, in which trades are performed. During trend trading, the indicator can determine areas where the trend can be exhausted or it can slow down.

It has two input parameters:

Bands range - bands calculation range

- bands calculation range Deviation - the deviation value (the width of the allowed channel)