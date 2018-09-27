The T3 Moving Average indicator was presented by Tim Tillson in "S&C Magazine" in January, 1998.

It is a triple smoothed combination of DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average)



Advantages of T3:

Lower lagging, the line is much smoother, provides early entry signals, generates less false signals.

The indicator has three input parameters:

Volume factor (in percent) - DEMA influence coefficient (*)



- DEMA influence coefficient (*) Period - calculation period



- calculation period Applied price