TMAGi is an oscillator based on three moving averages and the +DI and -DI lines of the ADX indicator. It indicates the market state: uptrend/downtrend/flat.



There are seven configurable parameters:

ADX period - ADX calculation period

- ADX calculation period Fast MA period - fast MA calculation period

- fast MA calculation period Middle MA period - middle MA calculation price

- middle MA calculation price Slow MA period - slow MA calculation price

- slow MA calculation price SMA slowing - SMA smoothing period

- SMA smoothing period LWMA slowing - LWMA smoothing period

- LWMA smoothing period Applied price



Calculation: TSMAGi = SMA(RAW, SMA slowing) TLWMAGi = LWMA(RAW, LWMA slowing) where:

RAW = (Abs(FastMA - MiddleMA) + Abs(FastMA - SlowMA) + Abs(MiddleMA - SlowMA))*DI FastMA = SMA(Applied price, Fast MA period) MiddleMA = SMA(Applied price, Middle MA period) SlowMA = SMA(Applied price, Slow MA period) DI = PlusDI - MinusDI PlusDI, MinusDI - +DI and -DI lines of ADX(ADX period)





