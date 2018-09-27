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Indicators

TMAGi - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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TMAGi.mq5 (14.91 KB) view
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TMAGi is an oscillator based on three moving averages and the +DI and -DI lines of the ADX indicator. It indicates the market state: uptrend/downtrend/flat.

There are seven configurable parameters:

  • ADX period - ADX calculation period
  • Fast MA period - fast MA calculation period
  • Middle MA period - middle MA calculation price
  • Slow MA period - slow MA calculation price
  • SMA slowing - SMA smoothing period
  • LWMA slowing - LWMA smoothing period
  • Applied price

Calculation:

TSMAGi = SMA(RAW, SMA slowing)
TLWMAGi = LWMA(RAW, LWMA slowing)

where:

RAW = (Abs(FastMA - MiddleMA) + Abs(FastMA - SlowMA) + Abs(MiddleMA - SlowMA))*DI

FastMA = SMA(Applied price, Fast MA period)
MiddleMA = SMA(Applied price, Middle MA period)
SlowMA = SMA(Applied price, Slow MA period)

DI = PlusDI - MinusDI
PlusDI,  MinusDI - +DI and -DI lines of ADX(ADX period)



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21843

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