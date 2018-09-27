Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
TMAGi - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5993
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
TMAGi is an oscillator based on three moving averages and the +DI and -DI lines of the ADX indicator. It indicates the market state: uptrend/downtrend/flat.
There are seven configurable parameters:
- ADX period - ADX calculation period
- Fast MA period - fast MA calculation period
- Middle MA period - middle MA calculation price
- Slow MA period - slow MA calculation price
- SMA slowing - SMA smoothing period
- LWMA slowing - LWMA smoothing period
- Applied price
Calculation:
TSMAGi = SMA(RAW, SMA slowing) TLWMAGi = LWMA(RAW, LWMA slowing)
where:
RAW = (Abs(FastMA - MiddleMA) + Abs(FastMA - SlowMA) + Abs(MiddleMA - SlowMA))*DI
FastMA = SMA(Applied price, Fast MA period) MiddleMA = SMA(Applied price, Middle MA period) SlowMA = SMA(Applied price, Slow MA period)
DI = PlusDI - MinusDI PlusDI, MinusDI - +DI and -DI lines of ADX(ADX period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21843
The Trend Risk indicatorBlue Renko Bars
An indicator for constructing Renko bars in the chart sub-window.