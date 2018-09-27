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Indicators

StepMA_3D_v3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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StepMA_3D_v3.mq5 (22.03 KB) view
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Actual author: TrendLaboratory

A trend indicator with three moving averages having different periods, using the Average True Range in calculations.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint    Length       = 10;         // ATR period
input double  Kv           =  1.000001;  // Sensitivity of the price change
input ENUM_MA_MODE MA_Mode = MODE_SMA_;  // ATR averaging method
input int     ShiftMIN     =  0;         // horizontal shift of the fast trend indicator, in bars
input int     ShiftMID     =  0;         // horizontal shift of the medium trend indicator, in bars
input int     ShiftMAX     =  0;         // horizontal shift of the slow trend indicator, in bars

Green Moving Average is a fast trend indicator. The red and blue MAs determine a slow trend. If the blue line is above the red one, the trend is growing, otherwise it is falling.

Fig. 1. The StepMA_3D_v3 indicator

Fig. 1. The StepMA_3D_v3 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21846

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