Actual author: TrendLaboratory

A trend indicator with three moving averages having different periods, using the Average True Range in calculations.

input uint Length = 10 ; input double Kv = 1.000001 ; input ENUM_MA_MODE MA_Mode = MODE_SMA_; input int ShiftMIN = 0 ; input int ShiftMID = 0 ; input int ShiftMAX = 0 ;

Green Moving Average is a fast trend indicator. The red and blue MAs determine a slow trend. If the blue line is above the red one, the trend is growing, otherwise it is falling.



Fig. 1. The StepMA_3D_v3 indicator