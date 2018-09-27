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StepMA_3D_v3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Actual author: TrendLaboratory
A trend indicator with three moving averages having different periods, using the Average True Range in calculations.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint Length = 10; // ATR period input double Kv = 1.000001; // Sensitivity of the price change input ENUM_MA_MODE MA_Mode = MODE_SMA_; // ATR averaging method input int ShiftMIN = 0; // horizontal shift of the fast trend indicator, in bars input int ShiftMID = 0; // horizontal shift of the medium trend indicator, in bars input int ShiftMAX = 0; // horizontal shift of the slow trend indicator, in bars
Green Moving Average is a fast trend indicator. The red and blue MAs determine a slow trend. If the blue line is above the red one, the trend is growing, otherwise it is falling.
Fig. 1. The StepMA_3D_v3 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21846
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