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NRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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NRMA - an indicator by Konstantin Kopyrkin. It is one of the many implementations of the NRTR indicator (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse).
The indicator displays NRMA and trailing stop positioning marks - NRTR.
There are four input parameters:
- K - coefficient of NRTR points shift from the price and direction change
- Smooth - NRMA smoothing factor
- Fast - minimal smoothing period
- Sharp - degree of dynamism
The indicator is used to determine entry points and trailing stop positions.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21841
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