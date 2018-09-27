NRMA - an indicator by Konstantin Kopyrkin. It is one of the many implementations of the NRTR indicator (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse).

The indicator displays NRMA and trailing stop positioning marks - NRTR.

There are four input parameters:

K - coefficient of NRTR points shift from the price and direction change

- coefficient of NRTR points shift from the price and direction change Smooth - NRMA smoothing factor

- NRMA smoothing factor Fast - minimal smoothing period

- minimal smoothing period Sharp - degree of dynamism