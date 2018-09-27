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Indicators

NRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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NRMA.mq5 (14.32 KB) view
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NRMA - an indicator by Konstantin Kopyrkin. It is one of the many implementations of the NRTR indicator (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse).
The indicator displays NRMA and trailing stop positioning marks - NRTR.

There are four input parameters:

  • K - coefficient of NRTR points shift from the price and direction change
  • Smooth - NRMA smoothing factor
  • Fast - minimal smoothing period
  • Sharp - degree of dynamism

The indicator is used to determine entry points and trailing stop positions.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21841

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