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Modified_Moving_Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Modified Moving Average indicator. It was described in "Stocks & Commodities" in January, 2000.
The indicator has small lagging.
It has two input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Applied price
Calculation:
MMM = MA + 6 * Slope / K
where:
MA - SMA(Applied price, Period) Slope = Sum (Applied price * (Period-Factor)/2) in the range of 'Period' Factor = 1 + 2*(N-1) N = values from 1 to Period in the range of 'Period' K = Period*(Period+1)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21840
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