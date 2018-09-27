CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Modified_Moving_Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4799
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Modified Moving Average indicator. It was described in "Stocks & Commodities" in January, 2000.
The indicator has small lagging.

It has two input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Applied price

Calculation:

MMM = MA + 6 * Slope / K

where:

MA - SMA(Applied price, Period)
Slope = Sum (Applied price * (Period-Factor)/2) in the range of 'Period'
Factor = 1 + 2*(N-1)
N = values from 1 to Period in the range of 'Period'
K = Period*(Period+1)


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21840

MA_Signal MA_Signal

The MA signal indicator

Investor_Preference_Index Investor_Preference_Index

The Investor Preference Index indicator

NRMA NRMA

The Nick Rypoсk Moving Average indicator

T3 T3

The T3 Moving Average indicator