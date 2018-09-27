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Exp_Trend_Intensity_Index - expert for MetaTrader 5
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A trading system based on the Trend_Intensity_Index oscillator signals. A trading signal is formed at the bar close time, if the indicator enters the oversold or overbought area (which is displayed by a change in the indicator color).
For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled Trend_Intensity_Index.ex5 indicator file must be available under the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters with stops have been used during tests shown below.
Fig. 1. Example trades on the chart
Testing results for USDJPY H4 over the year 2017:
Fig. 2. Test results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21828
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