Fractal Graph Dimension Indicator shows the market state: trend or volatility.



It was described in "Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities" in March, 2007, in the article by Radha Panini, based on the article "A procedure to Estimate the Fractal Dimension of Waveforms" by Carlos Sevcik.

The indicator has three input parameters:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period Applied price

Threshold - the threshold level

