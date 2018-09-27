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Exp_Trading_Channel_Index - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Exp_Trading_Channel_Index.mq5 (17.87 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (236.36 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
Trading_Channel_Index.mq5 (19.2 KB) view
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A trading system based on the Trading_Channel_Index oscillator signals. A trading signal is formed at the bar close time, if the indicator enters the oversold or overbought area (which is displayed by a change in the indicator color).

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled Trading_Channel_Index.ex5 indicator file must be available under the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters with stops have been used during tests shown below.

Fig. 1. Example trades on the chart

Fig. 1. Example trades on the chart

GBPJPY H2 testing results over the year of 2017:

Fig. 2. Test results chart

Fig. 2. Test results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21829

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