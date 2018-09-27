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Exp_ColorXPWMA_Digit_NN3_MMRec - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Three independent trading systems using ColorXPWMA_Digit indicators within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system. Trading signals are formed when a bar closes if a trend has changed (which is displayed by any of the three indicators changing its color).
The blocks of input EA variables are added for managing volumes of opened positions. For example, for the first system:
input uint A_BuyTotalMMTriger=5; //A number of the last Buy deals to calculate stop loss input uint A_BuyLossMMTriger=3; //A number of losing Buy deals to reduce MM input uint A_SellTotalMMTriger=5;//A number of the last Sell deals to calculate stop loss input uint A_SellLossMMTriger=3; //A number of losing Sell deals to reduce MM input double A_SmallMM=0.01; //A share of a deposit in a deal in case of loss input double A_MM=0.1; //A share of a deposit in a deal during normal trading input MarginMode A_MMMode=LOT; //A lot setting mode
In case of such inputs and when selecting from the last five trades, three of which are loss-making in a single direction, the EA opens the next trade in the same direction having the volume of 0.01 lot. If there are less than three loss-making trades out of the last five ones, the position volume is 0.1.
The similar inputs are available for the second trading system:
input uint B_BuyTotalMMTriger=5; //B number of the last Buy deals to calculate stop loss input uint B_BuyLossMMTriger=3; //B number of losing Buy deals to reduce MM input uint B_SellTotalMMTriger=5;//B number of the last Sell deals to calculate stop loss input uint B_SellLossMMTriger=3; //B number of losing Sell deals to reduce MM input double B_SmallMM=0.01; //B share of a deposit in a deal in case of loss input double B_MM=0.1; //B share of a deposit in a deal during normal trading input MarginMode B_MMMode=LOT; //B lot setting mode
The C_ prefix is used in the inputs for the third system.
The most optimal option for setting up such an EA is configuring it on each trading system separately disabling other two applying the appropriate switches in the form of the following parameters:
input bool B_BuyPosOpen=true; //B permission to enter long positions input bool B_SellPosOpen=true; //B permission to enter short positions
by setting them to false.
For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled ColorXPWMA_Digit.ex5 indicator file must be available under the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters with stops have been used during tests shown below.
Fig. 1. Example trades on the chart
USDJPY H2, H4 and H8 testing results over 2017.
Fig. 2. Test results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21794
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