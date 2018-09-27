Three independent trading systems using ColorXPWMA_Digit indicators within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system. Trading signals are formed when a bar closes if a trend has changed (which is displayed by any of the three indicators changing its color).

The blocks of input EA variables are added for managing volumes of opened positions. For example, for the first system:

input uint A_BuyTotalMMTriger= 5 ; input uint A_BuyLossMMTriger= 3 ; input uint A_SellTotalMMTriger= 5 ; input uint A_SellLossMMTriger= 3 ; input double A_SmallMM= 0.01 ; input double A_MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode A_MMMode=LOT;

In case of such inputs and when selecting from the last five trades, three of which are loss-making in a single direction, the EA opens the next trade in the same direction having the volume of 0.01 lot. If there are less than three loss-making trades out of the last five ones, the position volume is 0.1.

The similar inputs are available for the second trading system:

input uint B_BuyTotalMMTriger= 5 ; input uint B_BuyLossMMTriger= 3 ; input uint B_SellTotalMMTriger= 5 ; input uint B_SellLossMMTriger= 3 ; input double B_SmallMM= 0.01 ; input double B_MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode B_MMMode=LOT;

The C_ prefix is used in the inputs for the third system.

The most optimal option for setting up such an EA is configuring it on each trading system separately disabling other two applying the appropriate switches in the form of the following parameters:

input bool B_BuyPosOpen= true ; input bool B_SellPosOpen= true ;

by setting them to false.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled ColorXPWMA_Digit.ex5 indicator file must be available under the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters with stops have been used during tests shown below.





Fig. 1. Example trades on the chart

USDJPY H2, H4 and H8 testing results over 2017.





Fig. 2. Test results chart