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Indicators

COG_Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
COG_Channel.mq5 (16.52 KB) view
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The channel indicator Center of Gravity Channel draws two channels - the deviation channel and the true range channel. In case of narrowing and intersection of the channels, the indicator draws marks on the central line (Center of Gravity)

There are four input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Applied price
  • Deviation multiplier - deviation channel multiplier (weight)
  • ATR multiplier - true range channel multiplier (weight)



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21824

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