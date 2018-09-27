The channel indicator Center of Gravity Channel draws two channels - the deviation channel and the true range channel. In case of narrowing and intersection of the channels, the indicator draws marks on the central line (Center of Gravity)

There are four input parameters:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period Applied price

Deviation multiplier - deviation channel multiplier (weight)

- deviation channel multiplier (weight) ATR multiplier - true range channel multiplier (weight)







