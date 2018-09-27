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i-AnyRangeCldTail_System_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The i-AnyRangeCldTail_System indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the candlesticks break through the dot-dash channel.
Fig. 1. Indicator i-AnyRangeCldTail_System_Alert. Channel breakthrough on the first bar.
Fig. 2. Indicator i-AnyRangeCldTail_System_Alert. Activating an alert.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21792
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