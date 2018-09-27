The Derivative Oscillator indicator by Constance Brown was published in her book "Technical Analysis for the Trading Professional"

The indicator is a twice exponentially smoothed RSI with the default parameters of 5 and 3.

Then a signal line is formed by simple smoothing of the resulting 2ERSI with the period of 9.

The derived histogram is calculated as a difference between 2ERSI and the signal line

There are five inputs:

RSI period - period of RSI

- period of RSI First EMA period - the period of the first smoothing EMA

- the period of the first smoothing EMA Second EMA period - the period of the second smoothing EMA

- the period of the second smoothing EMA SMA period - signal line smoothing period

- signal line smoothing period Applied price price used for calculations

