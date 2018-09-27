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Indicators

DEROSC - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

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1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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DEROSC.mq5 (11.02 KB) view
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The Derivative Oscillator indicator by Constance Brown was published in her book "Technical Analysis for the Trading Professional"

The indicator is a twice exponentially smoothed RSI with the default parameters of 5 and 3.
Then a signal line is formed by simple smoothing of the resulting 2ERSI with the period of 9.
The derived histogram is calculated as a difference between 2ERSI and the signal line

There are five inputs:

  • RSI period - period of RSI
  • First EMA period - the period of the first smoothing EMA
  • Second EMA period - the period of the second smoothing EMA
  • SMA period - signal line smoothing period
  • Applied price price used for calculations

Calculation:

DEROSC = EMA2 - SMA(EMA2, SMA period)

where:

EMA2 = EMA(EMA1, Second EMA period)
EMA1 = EMA(RSI, First EMA period)
RSI - RSI(Applied price, RSI period)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21825

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