This is a simple but pretty effective EA I have been working on. It is a basic three moving average cross for opening orders, and it uses MACD as verification before opening.

Updated 08/30/2018:

This is a pretty major update. Now this EA includes money management based on fixed risk percentage. Also stop loss and take profit values are set using ATR ranges based on time periods.

Test it out and let me know if it works well for you, also please let me know if there are any features that may help the EA perform better.











