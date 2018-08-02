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XIT Three Moving Average Cross - expert for MetaTrader 5

Jeffrey West
Jeffrey West

Jeffrey West

3 codes 1 comment
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This is a simple but pretty effective EA I have been working on. It is a basic three moving average cross for opening orders, and it uses MACD as verification before opening.

Updated 08/30/2018:

This is a pretty major update. Now this EA includes money management based on fixed risk percentage. Also stop loss and take profit values are set using ATR ranges based on time periods.

Test it out and let me know if it works well for you, also please let me know if there are any features that may help the EA perform better.

Inputs



Parabolic Weighted Moving Average Parabolic Weighted Moving Average

Variation of the Linear Weighted Moving Average where the weights can be changed to form a parabolic curve.

Parabolic Weighted Velocity Parabolic Weighted Velocity

This version of Jurik Velocity extends the original by allowing you to change the "power" of the calculated averages used for velocity calculation.

BB Stops JMA BB Stops JMA

Bollinger Bands Stops indicator that uses JMA (Jurik Moving Average) for calculation.

Schaff Trend Cycle - NonLag MA Schaff Trend Cycle - NonLag MA

This version of Schaff Trend Cycle uses a much "faster" moving average than EMA (NonLag MA) for that calculation which makes the resulting MACD "faster" and thus the resulting Schaff Trend Cycle "faster" to to market changes.