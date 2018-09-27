Actual author: KimIV

An indicator of ranges of arbitrary time intervals.

This is an intraday indicator, that is, it shows the size of trading ranges within a trading day.

The operating principle is as follows. Two time points are taken from input parameters, between which the low and high values are determined. The indicator shows these extrema in the form of horizontal lines.

This indicator is convenient to use for testing breakout and rollback tactics.

The following parameters can be adjusted:

input string Time1 = "02:00" ; input string Time2 = "07:00" ; input uint nDays = 2 ; input int Shift= 0 ;

Fig. 1 The i-AnyRangeCld indicator