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i-AnyRangeCld - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Actual author: KimIV
An indicator of ranges of arbitrary time intervals.
This is an intraday indicator, that is, it shows the size of trading ranges within a trading day.
The operating principle is as follows. Two time points are taken from input parameters, between which the low and high values are determined. The indicator shows these extrema in the form of horizontal lines.
This indicator is convenient to use for testing breakout and rollback tactics.
The following parameters can be adjusted:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input string Time1 = "02:00"; // Time point 1 input string Time2 = "07:00"; // Time point 2 input uint nDays = 2; // The number of days to calculate (0-all days) input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
Fig. 1 The i-AnyRangeCld indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21776
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