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Indicators

i-AnyRangeCld - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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i-AnyRangeCld.mq5 (21.73 KB) view
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Actual author: KimIV

An indicator of ranges of arbitrary time intervals.

This is an intraday indicator, that is, it shows the size of trading ranges within a trading day.

The operating principle is as follows. Two time points are taken from input parameters, between which the low and high values are determined. The indicator shows these extrema in the form of horizontal lines.

This indicator is convenient to use for testing breakout and rollback tactics.

The following parameters can be adjusted:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input string Time1 = "02:00";   // Time point 1
input string Time2 = "07:00";   // Time point 2
input uint   nDays = 2;         // The number of days to calculate (0-all days)
input int    Shift=0;           // Horizontal indicator shift in bars

Fig. 1 The i-AnyRangeCld indicator

Fig. 1 The i-AnyRangeCld indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21776

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