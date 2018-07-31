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T3 TRIX Log - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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TRIX is a momentum oscillator that displays the percent rate of change of a Triple Exponentially Smoothed Moving Average. It was developed in the early 1980's by Jack Hutson, an editor for "Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities" magazine. With its triple smoothing, TRIX is designed to filter insignificant price movements.
In his article he uses a logarithm of a price (which is in many versions, left out). This version calculates the TRIX exactly as Jack Hutson described it, but instead of using Exponential Moving Average for smoothing, it uses T3 (which makes it even smoother than the original).
TRIX indicator using a logarithm of a price.Trend Trigger Factor JMA - Multi TimeFrame
Multi timeframe version of the Trend Trigger Factor JMA indicator.
TRIX indicator using a logarithm of a price and JMA (Jurik Moving Average) instead of Exponential Moving Average for smoothing.Parabolic Weighted Velocity
This version of Jurik Velocity extends the original by allowing you to change the "power" of the calculated averages used for velocity calculation.