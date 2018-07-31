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JMA TRIX Log - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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TRIX is a momentum oscillator that displays the percent rate of change of a Triple Exponentially Smoothed Moving Average. It was developed in the early 1980's by Jack Hutson, an editor for "Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities" magazine. With its triple smoothing, TRIX is designed to filter insignificant price movements.
In his article he uses a logarithm of a price (which is in many versions, left out). This version calculates the TRIX exactly as Jack Hutson described it, but instead of using Exponential Moving Average for smoothing, it uses JMA (Jurik Moving Average - which makes it even smoother than the original) and also it is extremely "fast" in response to market changes.
TRIX indicator using a logarithm of a price and T3 instead of Exponential Moving Average for smoothing.TRIX Log
TRIX indicator using a logarithm of a price.
This version of Jurik Velocity extends the original by allowing you to change the "power" of the calculated averages used for velocity calculation.Parabolic Weighted Moving Average
Variation of the Linear Weighted Moving Average where the weights can be changed to form a parabolic curve.