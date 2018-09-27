The trading system based on the ColorXPWMA_Digit indicator signals with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system. Trading signals are formed at the bar close, provided that the trend has changed (which is indicated by a change in the indicator line color).

The block of input EA variables is added for managing volumes of opened positions:

input uint BuyTotalMMTriger= 5 ; input uint BuyLossMMTriger= 3 ; input uint SellTotalMMTriger= 5 ; input uint SellLossMMTriger= 3 ; input double SmallMM_= 0.01 ; input double MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode MMMode=LOT;

In case of such inputs and when selecting from the last five trades, three of which are loss-making in a single direction, the EA opens the next trade in the same direction having the volume of 0.01 lot. If there are less than three loss-making trades out of the last five ones, the position volume is 0.1.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled ColorXPWMA_Digit.ex5 indicator file must be available under the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters with stops have been used during tests shown below.

Fig. 1. Example trades on the chart

GBPJPY H1 testing results over the year of 2017:

Fig. 2. Test results chart