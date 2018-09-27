Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Trend_Intensity_Index_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4929
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Trend_Intensity_Index indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the Trend_Intensity_Index.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. The Trend_Intensity_Index_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21722
The Trading_Channel_Index indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using the input parameters.ColorXPWMA_Digit_HTF
The ColorXPWMA_Digit indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using the input parameters.
A trading system based on the ColorXPWMA_Digit indicator signals with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system.Dynamic_Trend
The Dynamic Trend signal indicator draws a two-color trend direction line and adds signal arrows.