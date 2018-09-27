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Indicators

Trend_Intensity_Index_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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4929
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(10)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
Trend_Intensity_Index.mq5 (19.68 KB) view
Trend_Intensity_Index_HTF.mq5 (23.44 KB) view
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The Trend_Intensity_Index indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the Trend_Intensity_Index.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. The Trend_Intensity_Index_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. The Trend_Intensity_Index_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21722

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