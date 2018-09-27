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ColorXPWMA_Digit_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The ColorXPWMA_Digit indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.
If the standard deviation of the ColorXPWMA_Digit indicator is between the dK1 and dK2 parameter values, then a small colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.
input double dK1=1.5; // Square-law filter coefficient 1 input double dK2=2.5; // Square-law filter coefficient 2
If the standard deviation becomes higher than the dK2 input parameter value, then the dot size increases. Thus, we get 3 levels of trend strength indication.
- Weak — no dots;
- Medium — small colored dots;
- Strong — big colored dots.
The ColorXPWMA_Digit_StDev indicator uses the CJJMA class from the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig. 1. Indicator ColorXPWMA_Digit_StDev
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21718
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