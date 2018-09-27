CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorXPWMA_Digit_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3543
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
ColorXPWMA_Digit_StDev.mq5 (34.01 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ColorXPWMA_Digit indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

If the standard deviation of the ColorXPWMA_Digit indicator is between the dK1 and dK2 parameter values, then a small colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.

input double dK1=1.5;  // Square-law filter coefficient 1
input double dK2=2.5;  // Square-law filter coefficient 2

If the standard deviation becomes higher than the dK2 input parameter value, then the dot size increases. Thus, we get 3 levels of trend strength indication.

  1. Weak — no dots;
  2. Medium — small colored dots;
  3. Strong — big colored dots.

The ColorXPWMA_Digit_StDev indicator uses the CJJMA class from the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig. 1. Indicator ColorXPWMA_Digit_StDev

Fig. 1. Indicator ColorXPWMA_Digit_StDev

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21718

Dinapoli_Preferred_Stochastic Dinapoli_Preferred_Stochastic

The Dinapoli Preferred Stochastic indicator uses the smoothing method described by Joe DiNapoli, which differs from the standard stochastic.

DHLPBO DHLPBO

The indicator DHLPBO (Dynamic High/Low Percentage Band Overlay). Unlike DHLBO, which displays two bands calculated based on the Highs/Lows of the range, this indicator constantly narrows the channel width by a certain percentage throughout the whole range.

ColorXPWMA_Digit_HTF ColorXPWMA_Digit_HTF

The ColorXPWMA_Digit indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using the input parameters.

Trading_Channel_Index_HTF Trading_Channel_Index_HTF

The Trading_Channel_Index indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using the input parameters.