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Indicators

Dinapoli_Preferred_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The Dinapoli Preferred Stochastic indicator uses the smoothing method described by Joe DiNapoli, which differs from the standard stochastic.

There are four input parameters:

  • %K period - K line calculation period;
  • %D period - D line calculation period;
  • Slowing - slowing calculation period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculations:

K = PrevK + (FastK -PrevK) / Slowing
D = PrevD + (K - PrevD) / %D period

where:

FastK = 100.0 * (Close-Min) / (Max-Min)
Max, Min are the highest and lowest prices within the '%K period' interval

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21716

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